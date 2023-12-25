Fiserv (NYSE:FI) versus Banxa (OTC:BNXAF) Critical Review

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) and Banxa (OTC:BNXAF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Fiserv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Fiserv and Banxa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv 15.85% 14.70% 5.62% Banxa N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv $383.42 million 209.15 $2.53 billion $4.78 27.95 Banxa N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Fiserv and Banxa’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Banxa.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fiserv and Banxa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv 1 5 15 0 2.67 Banxa 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fiserv presently has a consensus price target of $143.73, suggesting a potential upside of 7.57%. Given Fiserv’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fiserv is more favorable than Banxa.

Summary

Fiserv beats Banxa on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform. This segment distributes through various channels, including direct sales teams, strategic partnerships with agent sales forces, independent software vendors, financial institutions, and other strategic partners. The Fintech segment offers customer deposit and loan accounts, as well as manages an institution's general ledger and central information files. This segment also provides digital banking, financial and risk management, professional services and consulting, item processing and source capture, and other products and services. The Payments segment offers card transactions, such as debit, credit, and prepaid card processing and services; security and fraud protection products; card production; print services; and various network services, as well as non-card digital payment software and services, including bill payment, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payments, electronic billing, and security and fraud protection products. It serves business, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, merchants, and corporate clients. Fiserv, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

About Banxa

(Get Free Report)

Banxa Holdings Inc. operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. Banxa Holdings Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.