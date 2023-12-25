Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Floor & Decor makes up about 1.9% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.20% of Floor & Decor worth $19,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 72.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 168.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FND shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.65.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of FND traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.71. 666,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.65. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $116.03. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

