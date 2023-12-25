Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,685 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 43,764,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,477,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on F shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

