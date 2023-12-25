Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Lifted by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,632 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.1 %

F traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.35. 43,764,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,477,535. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.