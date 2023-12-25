Fortune 45 LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Fortune 45 LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Fortune 45 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $259.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.72. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $261.78.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

