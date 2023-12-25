Fortune 45 LLC Invests $226,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fortune 45 LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Caterpillar makes up about 0.2% of Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.78.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CAT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $290.36. 2,833,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,136. The firm has a market cap of $147.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $298.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

