Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 2,808 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 201,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,156,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57.9% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $435.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $410.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $345.90 and a fifty-two week high of $438.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

