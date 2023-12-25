Founders Financial Securities LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.2% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after acquiring an additional 195,130 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $408.38 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $259.73 and a twelve month high of $410.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.8083 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

