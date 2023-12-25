Founders Financial Securities LLC Grows Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 6,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $410.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $302.17 and a 12-month high of $434.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.09.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

