Founders Financial Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 858,461 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWP opened at $30.49 on Monday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.46.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

