Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $15.48 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned about 0.37% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $15,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 86,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period.

Shares of FBND stock opened at $46.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.51. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

