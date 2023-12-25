Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Founders Financial Securities LLC cut its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned 0.06% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.32. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $20.80.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.08%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 106.22%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

