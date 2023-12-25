Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $30.35 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,883 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 3.9% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $30,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,013,000 after purchasing an additional 653,862 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,469,000 after purchasing an additional 107,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,566,000 after purchasing an additional 582,697 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $75.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.40. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $78.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.