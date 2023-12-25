Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $4.03 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ opened at $52.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

