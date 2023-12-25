Founders Financial Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,371 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $581,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,480,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $63.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.49. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $53.27 and a 12-month high of $64.11.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

