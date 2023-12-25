Founders Financial Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,392 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.0 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $228.63 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.73.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.48.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

