Founders Financial Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,054,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,338,000 after purchasing an additional 869,759 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,338 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,171,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,740,000 after purchasing an additional 816,830 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $77.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.34. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

