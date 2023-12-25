Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 2,162 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Founders Financial Securities LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.7% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $69.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.02 and a 200 day moving average of $66.45. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

