Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 2,350 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Founders Financial Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $42.41 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

