Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FNV traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.24. The stock had a trading volume of 658,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,935. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on FNV shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.20.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

