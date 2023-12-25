Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Shares Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the quarter. Franklin BSP Realty Trust comprises 0.5% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 92.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,757,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,061 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 28.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,624,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,299 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1,393.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 541,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after buying an additional 505,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 112.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 850,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after buying an additional 450,722 shares during the last quarter. 59.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FBRT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.38. The company had a trading volume of 314,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,269. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 83.78 and a current ratio of 83.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $14.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 102.90%.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

