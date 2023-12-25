Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Position Raised by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,193,000 after buying an additional 42,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,560,000 after purchasing an additional 38,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,606,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,830 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $90,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of FELE traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.74. 82,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,262. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $538.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.33%. Analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

