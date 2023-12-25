Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA decreased its position in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Franklin Financial Services were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 29.8% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 406,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,048,000 after acquiring an additional 93,356 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Financial Services alerts:

Franklin Financial Services Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FRAF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,887. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $136.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.53. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Franklin Financial Services Announces Dividend

Franklin Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FRAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.72 million during the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 11.72%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

About Franklin Financial Services

(Free Report)

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.