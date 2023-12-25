Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 160 ($2.02) price target for the company.

Shares of FRAS opened at GBX 922.50 ($11.67) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 860.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 801. Frasers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 661 ($8.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 949.50 ($12.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 823.66, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

