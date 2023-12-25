Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 160 ($2.02) price target for the company.
Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.
