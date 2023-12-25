Friedenthal Financial Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Friedenthal Financial grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Free Report) by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Friedenthal Financial owned about 0.60% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 103.8% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 88.8% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. WealthOne LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 101.0% during the third quarter. WealthOne LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

RYU stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.86. The stock had a trading volume of 18,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,303. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $99.69 and a 52-week high of $127.59. The stock has a market cap of $331.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

