Friedenthal Financial Buys 18,428 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Free Report) by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,428 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for 1.7% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Friedenthal Financial owned 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 167.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 184.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $615,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RCD traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.55. 10,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,146. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $103.95 and a 12 month high of $139.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.12. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

