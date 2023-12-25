Friedenthal Financial Buys Shares of 47,884 American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 102,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 0.9 %

AEO stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.18. 3,642,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,573,272. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.