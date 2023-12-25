Friedenthal Financial Grows Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 57.1% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.24. 1,409,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 2.05. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.52 and a twelve month high of $170.76.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

