Friedenthal Financial Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Friedenthal Financial lessened its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $164.48. 288,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $129.76 and a 52 week high of $165.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.80.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

