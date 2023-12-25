Friedenthal Financial Has $1.74 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Friedenthal Financial trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.8% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 101,577 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 151,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 37,550 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 890.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 12,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 11,147 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 144,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.73. 12,184,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,848,730. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.18. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.29 and a 52 week high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

