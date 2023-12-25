Friedenthal Financial Has $25.91 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Friedenthal Financial grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 932.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,530 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 12.3% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Friedenthal Financial owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $25,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RYH. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.59. The company had a trading volume of 121,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $248.94 and a one year high of $304.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average of $82.26.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

