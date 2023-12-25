Friedenthal Financial Has $716,000 Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Friedenthal Financial cut its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZWS traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,531. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.14. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $30.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $398.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $1,548,685.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,711.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $1,548,685.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,711.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,043,689.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at $952,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

