Friedenthal Financial Invests $737,000 in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PR. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,331,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $5,364,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,594,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,384,484.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,331,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Permian Resources stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,780,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,157,411. Permian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 4.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $758.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

About Permian Resources

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

