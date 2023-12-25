Friedenthal Financial Invests $746,000 in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNX. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 79.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 30.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter worth $95,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 16.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNX. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

CNX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,700,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,707. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 58.04% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.49 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

