Friedenthal Financial Invests $751,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ETN stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $238.64. 743,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,335. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $150.86 and a 1 year high of $240.44. The stock has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.69.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HSBC raised their price target on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

