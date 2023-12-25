Friedenthal Financial Invests $773,000 in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,856 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,078 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.48.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $23.21. 23,996,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,283,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

