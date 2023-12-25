Friedenthal Financial Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Friedenthal Financial reduced its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after buying an additional 333,656 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,676. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.33.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

