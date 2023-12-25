Friedenthal Financial Makes New $708,000 Investment in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 35.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 155.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 113.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after acquiring an additional 384,936 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,392,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,392,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,650,657.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,390 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.38. 857,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.29 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.66.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. AZEK had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

