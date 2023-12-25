Friedenthal Financial Makes New $728,000 Investment in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 64,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,676,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,614,000 after acquiring an additional 200,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,045 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 20,392,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,150,000 after acquiring an additional 188,305 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,763,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELAN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.21.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,006,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,600,286. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.14. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

