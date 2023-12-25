Friedenthal Financial Makes New $766,000 Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.09. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

