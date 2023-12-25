Friedenthal Financial Makes New $776,000 Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,313 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $465,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $308,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.59.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $191,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,326 shares of company stock worth $50,130,713. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.2 %

ANET stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $238.26. 1,021,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,689. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.68. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $240.01. The company has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.