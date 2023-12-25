Friedenthal Financial Purchases 329 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial owned about 0.11% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 369,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,638,000 after acquiring an additional 94,556 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after buying an additional 21,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,150. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $84.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

