Friedenthal Financial Purchases 484 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Friedenthal Financial grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.92. 3,633,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,139,550. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.59.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

