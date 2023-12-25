Friedenthal Financial Purchases New Shares in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVI. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in CVR Energy by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in CVR Energy by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CVI traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,399. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.33. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 69.57% and a net margin of 8.13%. Research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from CVR Energy’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVI. StockNews.com began coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CVR Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

