Friedenthal Financial Purchases Shares of 11,716 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Hasbro by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $51.02. 842,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,077. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.02.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HAS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Hasbro from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

