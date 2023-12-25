Friedenthal Financial Purchases Shares of 20,126 Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 618.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 2,747.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $146,814.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at $405,926.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,926.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $206,339.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,198.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,175 shares of company stock worth $622,940 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KRC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wolfe Research cut Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.82.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Kilroy Realty stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,784. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.76%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

