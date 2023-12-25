Friedenthal Financial Purchases Shares of 28,900 Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vornado Realty Trust

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNO. StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Compass Point began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.55.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

VNO traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,905,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,218. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $32.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -59.41%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Featured Articles

