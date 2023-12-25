Friedenthal Financial Raises Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after acquiring an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,290,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,748,000 after buying an additional 1,088,413 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after buying an additional 725,105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.37. 1,550,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,590. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $47.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.91. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

