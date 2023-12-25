Friedenthal Financial Sells 16,711 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Friedenthal Financial cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,711 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.38. 17,082,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,932,064. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

