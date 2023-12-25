Friedenthal Financial Sells 2,232 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Friedenthal Financial reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,130,000 after buying an additional 9,508,063 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,825,000 after acquiring an additional 26,285,599 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,585,000 after buying an additional 3,315,469 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 35,439,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,720,000 after purchasing an additional 857,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.40. 2,736,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,426. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average is $48.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $1.3568 dividend. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

